ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 3.08% of MedAvail as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDVL opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MedAvail in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

