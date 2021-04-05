ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Holdings Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 14.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in ExlService by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,052,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,662. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $91.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.96. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $95.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

