Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to $46.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.56% from the company’s previous close.

EIFZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $37.50 to $39.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of EIFZF traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $32.27. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $32.82.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

