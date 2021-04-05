EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Insider Sells $109,720.00 in Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $109,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,206.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darren Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Darren Wilson sold 15,366 shares of EVO Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $422,565.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Equities analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVOP shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in EVO Payments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in EVO Payments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,685,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EVO Payments by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 270,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

