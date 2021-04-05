Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE ES opened at $86.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

