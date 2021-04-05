Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 16,759.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879,353 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $49,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $59.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

