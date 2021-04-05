Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives $17.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 44,904 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after buying an additional 196,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.