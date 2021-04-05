Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Goyal Kruti Patel Sells 6,800 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ETSY stock traded down $11.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.20. 3,600,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,338. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,088,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Etsy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Etsy by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,817,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,188,000 after acquiring an additional 449,759 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

