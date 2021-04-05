Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down to $66.10

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.10, but opened at $64.72. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $66.38, with a volume of 964 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. Analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 19,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $800,069.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $492,624.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,657.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Establishment Labs by 96.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

