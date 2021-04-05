Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETRN. Barclays downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $40,285,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,978,000 after buying an additional 4,155,274 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 152.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,695,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after buying an additional 2,233,180 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,998,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

