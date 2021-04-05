Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Raised to $32.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQH. Truist boosted their price objective on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. Equitable has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $96,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

