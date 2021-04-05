Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives $149.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.60.

EQGPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equitable Group from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equitable Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Equitable Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equitable Group from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.27. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 388. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.94. Equitable Group has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $112.26.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

