Enphase Energy (ENPH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) recently:

4/5/2021 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enphase Energy enjoys a strong position in the solar market by manufacturing fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. As of Dec 31, 2020, the company shipped more than 32 million microinverters worldwide. Enphase is making good progress on launching the IQ 8 PV, the world’s first grid independent microinverter. It projects to launch the portable Ensemble-in-a-Box solution in fourth-quarter 2021 and has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, plummeting power prices and weaker financing environment amid the COVID-19 induced capital crunch may lead to project cancellations, thereby hurting Enphase. A comparative analysis of its historical EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture. Pandemic induced fears of insufficient tax equity financing for solar projects might also lead to delay or cancellation of projects.”

3/25/2021 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/9/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $211.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/8/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $212.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/10/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $233.00 to $256.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $232.00 to $266.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $118.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $220.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $108.00 to $151.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $12.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.42. The company had a trading volume of 102,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 117.52, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Enphase Energy Inc alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,450 shares of company stock worth $27,923,937 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 40.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,868,000 after buying an additional 177,304 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 261.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.