Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,106,000 after buying an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Welltower by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,745,000 after buying an additional 989,664 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 461.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,808,000 after buying an additional 926,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 136.9% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,665,000 after buying an additional 678,270 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NYSE:WELL opened at $73.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

