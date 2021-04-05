Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Renasant by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.32 million. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

RNST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $314,325.00. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $372,831.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.