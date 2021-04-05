Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 9,321 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Medifast were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MED. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Medifast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MED stock opened at $222.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $279.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.16.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.36. The business had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

MED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

