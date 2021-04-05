Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $485,000 Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 34,894 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $132.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $70.63 and a 52 week high of $133.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.73.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

