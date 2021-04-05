Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $474,000 Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,290 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,095,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,134.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 218,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 200,831 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.06 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,263.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $1,075,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,768. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

