Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.06.

ESS opened at $276.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $294.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.