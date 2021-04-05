Energycoin Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $288,655.03 and $91.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021287 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00019329 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010788 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

