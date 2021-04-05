Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EKTAY. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of EKTAY opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

