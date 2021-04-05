Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of SOLO opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $440.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.36). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,809.43% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. Equities analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

