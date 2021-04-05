Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,482 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.14% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,086,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,457,000 after purchasing an additional 140,718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 631,664 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,345,000 after purchasing an additional 248,771 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,126,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $38.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

