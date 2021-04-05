Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,707,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,769,000 after acquiring an additional 197,768 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 201,971 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 56,878 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 208,161 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBIX opened at $31.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

