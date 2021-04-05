EBCoin Market Capitalization Tops $988,231.91 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. EBCoin has a market cap of $988,231.91 and approximately $23.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EBCoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One EBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00052155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.53 or 0.00679358 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027903 BTC.

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 coins and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 coins. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EBCoin is a wallet application that focuses on eliminating the hassle and high fees associated with tax refunds for international travelers and merchants alike. EBCoin allows instant tax refunds, without having to wait in long lines at the airport or needing to hold on to paper receipts. Travelers will get 100% of their refund in EBC token, en ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, which will be instantly redeemable for additional duty-free purchases, or can be exchanged for their preffered currency at numerous ATMs in all major airports. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

