Eaton Vance Management Sells 404,511 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,511 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $289,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $206.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.94 and its 200-day moving average is $227.03. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $78.72 and a one year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.10.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

