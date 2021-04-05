Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,216,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $458,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $354.94 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $282.82 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.26 and a 200-day moving average of $360.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

