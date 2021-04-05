Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

