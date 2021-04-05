Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack Sells 20,000 Shares

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
DVAX stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.