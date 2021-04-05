Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack Sells 20,000 Shares

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DVAX stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

