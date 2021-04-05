Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.20 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00074789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.00304647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00094717 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.81 or 0.00755389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,912.51 or 0.99241707 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

