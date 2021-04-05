DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $2.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,543. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.03.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

