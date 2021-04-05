Doctors Coin Achieves Market Cap of $141.36 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Doctors Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $141.36 million and approximately $456,629.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00052289 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Doctors Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

