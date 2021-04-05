Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

DHC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of DHC opened at $4.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $7.28.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 539,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 80.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

