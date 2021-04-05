Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 345.75 ($4.52).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 314.10 ($4.10) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 315.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 302.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 250.60 ($3.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.