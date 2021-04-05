Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 59,096 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $206,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 373,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 89,581 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 99,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,494,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 352,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,216,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN stock opened at $153.21 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.27.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

