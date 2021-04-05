Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 430,287 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,827,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 430,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.15% of Old National Bancorp worth $195,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 132,449 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $19.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

