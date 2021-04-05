Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 430,287 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,827,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 430,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.15% of Old National Bancorp worth $195,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 132,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,985,000 after acquiring an additional 327,933 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 86,391 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

