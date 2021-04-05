Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 146,579 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,738,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.01% of Kohl’s worth $192,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,682,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,967,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KSS shares. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $58.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

