Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $188,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $60.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.