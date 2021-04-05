Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,865,442 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 113.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $211,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Unilever by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in Unilever by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $55.86 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

