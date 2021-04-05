Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 109,239 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,048,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,239 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AON were worth $221,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in AON by 683.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,660,000 after purchasing an additional 81,994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AON by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,240,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,452,000 after purchasing an additional 57,141 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in AON by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $1,849,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.46.

Shares of AON opened at $231.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $151.04 and a 1-year high of $235.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

