Dev Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $17.77 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $15.89 or 0.00026951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $17.77 million and approximately $972,678.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

