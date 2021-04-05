Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.06

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.06 and last traded at $55.84, with a volume of 53640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.