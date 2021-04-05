Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $44.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.24.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 127,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 217,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

