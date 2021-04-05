Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DESP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE DESP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.08. 564,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,313. The firm has a market cap of $980.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter worth $74,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 46.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Finally, Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

