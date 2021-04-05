Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading 8.5% Higher

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 230,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,801,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $969.97 million, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 654,135 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,520,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,619 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 808.6% in the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,720 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

