DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DBVT. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.11.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $584.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 7,534,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 358,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 917.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 102,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 53,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

