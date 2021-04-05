DBS Group Holdings Ltd to Issue Dividend of $3.46 (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 3.4633 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $87.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.92. DBS Group has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.21.

DBSDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

