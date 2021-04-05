Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLAY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.21.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $45.31 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,493 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

