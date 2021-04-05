Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.89.

DDOG stock opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,905.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $48,197,992.00. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $327,040.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,350,425 shares of company stock valued at $138,926,004. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

